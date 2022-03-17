Local churches in Spokane collecting donations for Ukraine

More than six churches across Spokane launched the Ukrainian Relief Fund, aimed to provide emergency relief and refugee assistance for people displaced in Ukraine.

The Pacific Keep Church created the Ukrainian Relief Fund to provide emergency relief and refugee assistance to churches and non-profits in Ukraine and those working in neighboring countries serving those displaced during the war.

More than six churches across Spokane are supporting the fund.

"In recent weeks, concerned residents from across the Inland Northwest – many of whom are Innovia Foundation donors – have inquired about ways to financially assist Ukrainians in the face of a military invasion from Russia," Innovia Foundation spokesperson said on a statement.

The Innovia Foundation is a non-profit organization for Eastern Washington and North Idaho partnering with nonprofits and communities to create sustainable change.

The following are the churches across the Spokane area accepting donations:

Center of Life Church

Father’s House Church

International Mission Church,

Light of The Salvation Baptist Church,

Pacific Keep Church,

Pilgrim Slavic Baptist Church

Spokane Slavic Baptist Church

St. Aloysius Parish is also taking donations to be shared with the Catholic Charities Emergency Fund, Catholic Relief Services and its ministry to Ukrainian refugees. Sandpoint, an Idaho-based foundation for equity and justice is also accepting donations for its Aid for Ukraine effort.

“It comes as no surprise that our donors have responded with generosity in their desire to help the people of Ukraine in this humanitarian crisis,” Shelly O’Quinn, CEO of Innovia Foundation said. “We will continue to research and present as many viable options for our community to make a difference as the situation evolves.”