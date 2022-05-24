Here's how Spokane locals may be able to help victims of the Texas school shooting

KREM 2 checked in with Vitalant, the local blood donation center to see if donations are needed for victims of the shooting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The school shooting in Texas makes some people feel helpless. Here's a way our community may be able to help the victims.

At this point, a Vitalant representative says they don't know if blood will be needed for shipment to Texas.

If they do get low of blood following this shooting, Texas blood centers may reach out nationally for help.

Vitalant said if you donate blood, it may be used to replenish the blood centers near San Antonio. They also remind everyone that with the Memorial Day weekend ahead, there is often a need for blood locally.

Vitalant has three centers where you can donate blood this week, and make sure the supply is ready for us here at home and for the people of Texas.