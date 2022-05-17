KREM Cares Diaper Drive to provide more than 200,000 diapers

x
SPOKANE, Wash. — The KREM Cares Diaper Drive was a huge success because so many people throughout the Inland Northwest donated to keep babies warm, safe, & dry.

The KREM Cares Diaper Drive will provide 200,000+ diapers to Vanessa Behan for distribution to local families that need help with the costly essentials of diapers.

For two weeks, Rosauers sold $10 KREM Cares Diaper Drive bags. Each bag will provide about 50 diapers and a package of wipes.

Washington Trust Bank branches also collected monetary donations which will be used to purchase diapers for families.

If you are in need of a KREM Cares Diaper Drive bag contact Vanessa Behan for more information on distribution policies and hours.

 

