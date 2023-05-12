KREM Cares Big Book Giveaway goes to our local schools

The KREM Cares Big Book Giveaway has a new look as we bring books directly to students.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The KREM Cares team and Spokane Public Schools have teamed up to provide books to nearly 1,500 students this May as part of KREM 2's commitment to education and literacy.

Willard Elementary was the first school visited on Friday, May 12, as part of the new KREM Cares Big Book Giveaway campaign for 2023.

This year's events are providing free books to every student at three different SPS locations.

Willard students received several age-appropriate titles for K-5th grade classes. Students were able to pick the book that best suited their reading level and interest.

KREM 2 anchors Mark Hanrahan, Whitney Ward, and Jeremy Lagoo surprised the students with the books during an early morning assembly at the north Spokane elementary school.

KREM 2 will be visiting a total of three Spokane public elementary schools on Fridays in May.

KREM 2 is thankful to their partners of the Big Book Giveaway including BECU and Nom Nom. BECU underwrote the cost of approximately 1,500 books and Nom Nom provided coupons for a free treat for every student.

The KREM Cares Big Book Giveaway started during the pandemic and has continued as research continually shows that access to books and increased literacy helps provide a successful pathway for students.

While the 'look' of the KREM Cares Big Book Giveaway has shifted from a public distribution to our local schools, the mission is the same: providing free books to kids. This new format allows KREM 2 and our partners to reach school-aged children and forge strong partnerships within our public schools. We will continue to grow the project and hopefully visit even more schools in 2024.

FAQs KREM Cares Big Book Giveaway

What is the KREM Cares Big Book Giveaway?

KREM 2 takes pride in our local schools and kids and works to provide access and equity in education through the promotion of literacy. The KREM Cares Big Book Giveaway allows KREM 2 to impact hundreds of kids in a positive way by distributing books.

How does my school become a KREM Cares Big Book Giveaway recipient?

KREM 2 worked with Spokane Public Schools to identify three local elementary schools as recipients. We are hoping to do more giveaways at a later date and will provide information to local schools about how they might get involved.

What is the free treat from Nom Nom?

Each child received a coupon for a free Nom Nom Froozee (frozen drink).

