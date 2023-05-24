Beef Counts program launches this week

Buy beef and fight hunger!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Beef Counts kicks off this week and you can feed local families by buying beef and firing up the grill!

KREM 2 is partnering with the Washington beef community Beef Counts campaign Washington’s Beef Community, Rosauers, KREM 2, and Second Harvest will work this summer to raise money to provide beef for families accessing food assistance.

For every pound of St. Helen’s beef you buy at Rosauers this summer, a 10-cent donation will be made to the Beef Counts program. That means hundreds of families will get high-protein beef from Second Harvest.

Throughout the summer, we’ll be posting beef recipes and broadcasting live from beef food distributions in the Inland Northwest.

The Beef Counts program began in 2010 and has since provided 2.5 million servings of beef to neighbors in need throughout the state of Washington.

Join us in the fight against hunger. Click here for more information and beef recipes.

