SPOKANE, Wash. – The preliminary numbers are in for the annual KREM 2 Diaper Drive!
Between cash donations, corporate sponsors, and bag sales the 10th Annual KREM 2 Diaper Drive raised well over 4,500 bags. This equates to approximately 225,000 diapers. It will help thousands of families at the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery!
RELATED: KREM 2 celebrates 10 years of Vanessa Behan Diaper Drive
Thank you to everyone who donated, and even if you did not have time to buy a bag at your area Rosauers, you can still make a monetary donation at any North Idaho or Spokane Washington Trust Bank location until May 31.
© 2018 KREM