SPOKANE, Wash. – The preliminary numbers are in for the annual KREM 2 Diaper Drive!

Between cash donations, corporate sponsors, and bag sales the 10th Annual KREM 2 Diaper Drive raised well over 4,500 bags. This equates to approximately 225,000 diapers. It will help thousands of families at the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery!

Thank you to everyone who donated, and even if you did not have time to buy a bag at your area Rosauers, you can still make a monetary donation at any North Idaho or Spokane Washington Trust Bank location until May 31.

