KREM 2 anchors, chief meteorologist, sports director win The Inlander's 'Best Of' awards

KREM 2's Tim Pham, Jeremy LaGoo, Mark Hanrahan and Travis Green were named the 'Best Of' the Inland Northwest!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three KREM 2 anchors and our chief meteorologist were named the 'Best Of' the Inland Northwest in The Inlander's 2023 Best Of Poll.

The public voted on online ballots for the 2023 Best of the Inland Northwest Poll. The winners were published Thursday in the March 23 edition of The Inlander.

The categories that KREM 2 News won include best sportscaster, best anchor and best meteorologist.

Here are the winners:

Tim Pham, Up With KREM Anchor- Best TV Anchorperson, 3rd place

Tim Pham is a co-anchor of KREM 2's morning newscast, Up With KREM, Monday through Friday. He joined the KREM 2 News team in February 2019.

Tim grew up in Seattle and earned a degree in Journalism and Media Production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University (Go Cougs!).

In his free time, he enjoys working out, coming up with a new recipe or spending time with his beagles, Baxter and Freedom.

Jeremy LaGoo, Chief Meteorologist- Best TV Weathercaster, 1st Place

Jeremy LaGoo is the Chief Meteorologist at KREM 2 News. He joined the team in October of 2020 as the meteorologist on Up With KREM. You can see Jeremy's forecasts now at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Jeremy grew up in Minnesota traveling around the Midwest selling corndogs in the family food truck. The sense of adventure instilled in him at a young age took him all over the country, forecasting weather. Starting in the Midwest, he eventually moved to Portland, then the Philippines, following weather stories around the country before landing in Denver, then Alaska and now Spokane.

A passion for weather has been the foundation of Jeremy’s career. Long before he was a meteorologist he would track winter storms moving across the country in hopes of finding fresh snow to ski.

When he’s not at work, you can find Jeremy outside. Usually rock climbing or trail running, but the pursuit of fresh snow come winter is still what drives his passion.

Mark Hanrahan, KREM 2 Anchor- Best TV Anchorperson, 1st Place

Mark Hanrahan joined the KREM 2 News team as an evening news anchor and reporter in August 2015.

While in Portland, Mark was recognized by his colleagues with the Tom McCall Award for excellence in journalism. He also worked on a variety of local and national stories including the manhunt for two suspects involved in a four-state killing spree and the effort to change Oregon’s antiquated invasion of privacy law to address the use of hidden cameras. In 2012, Mark reported for NBC Nightly News on debris, torn loose from the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan, washing up on Oregon’s beaches.

Mark attended Eastern Oregon University where he played football for the Mountaineers and graduated with Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, Politics and Philosophy.

When he’s not working on stories, Mark enjoys the outdoors, spending time with his wife (a Mead High School graduate), trying to keep up with his two young kids and sneaking in a quick ride on his motorcycle.

Travis Green, Sports Director- Best TV Sportscaster, 1st Place

Travis Green is the Sports Director at KREM 2 News. He started with KREM as the Weekend Sports Anchor and multi-skilled journalist before moving into his new role as Sports Director in July 2022.

Travis was born and raised in Longmont, Colorado, where his love of sports began from a young age. He decided to stay close to home and attend Colorado State University (GO RAMS!), where he graduated with a Journalism and Media Communication degree in 2016. During his time at CSU, he worked at the school’s TV station, CTV 11 News, as a Sports Director/Anchor/Reporter and was an Associate Producer for the athletics department conducting weekly interviews for a show called the “Rams Report” which aired on ROOT Sports. While in college, Green had internships at FOX 31 Denver, AXS TV, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.