UPDATE: 6:40 a.m.

A small town west of where the 10,000-acre Kincade Fire is burning in Sonoma County is now under evacuation after the wildfire jumped Highway 128 early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office announced the mandatory evacuation Geyserville after the fire jumped a highway heading west near Moody Lane. Geyserville is a small unicorporated town in Sonoma County with about 929 residents, according to the most recent Census estimates.

The Kincade Fire ballooned to 10,000 acres overnight, driven by fast-moving winds and conditions already dangerous for wildfires.

Residents living in Geyserville are being told to head south to evacuation centers at Healdsburg Community Center and Windsor High School.

UPDATE: 4:10 a.m.

The fast-moving Kincade Fire exploded to 10,000 acres with 0% containment within hours Thursday morning as fire crews continue to fight strong winds in a dry wildland area of Sonoma County, Cal Fire confirmed.

Fire officials first announced the fire late Wednesday in an area where PG&E shutoff power hours before. However, it's still unclear what started the wildfire.

The full list of evacuations, both mandatory and precautionary, is below.

ORIGINAL:

Evacuations have been ordered for parts of northern Sonoma County to the east of the town of Geyserville after a wildfire sparked up late Wednesday night.

Sonoma County announced the evacuations on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. According to Cal Fire - Sonoma, Lake, Napa Unit, the Kincade Fire flared up just to the northeast of the town of Geyserville around 9 p.m.

In an update around 2:30 a.m., the fire had ballooned to approximately 7,000 acres and was at 0 percent containment, according to Cal Fire - LNU. The cause has not yet been determined.

The location in which the Kincade Fire is burning is in an area where PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs are already in place.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, an evacuation order is in place for those residents living all along Red Winery Road, all of Alexander Mountain Road, Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including River Rock Casino, and all roads off River Road.

An evacuation warning is in place for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff's office said evacuation centers have been set up at the following locations:

Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor, Calif.

Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, Calif.

Images of the fire were picked up on the GOES West satellite and shared by the National Weather Service (NWS) Bay Area on Twitter. Wind gusts near the fire are topping out around 76 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

The fire has also been captured by Alert Wildfire’s North Bay camera at Geyser Peak.

The wildfire ignited in a rural, densely-wooded, mountainous area with weather conditions already extremely dangerous and conducive for wildfires.

