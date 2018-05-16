The Coeur d’Alene community gathered at McEuen Park Tuesday afternoon for the unveiling of the “K27 Memorial."

The memorial, which was revealed on Peace Officers Memorial Day, was put in place to honor Coeur d’Alene Sgt. Greg Moore, who died in the line of duty in May 2015.

The memorial features three waterfalls named “Respect,” “Honor” and Remember.” At night, the waterfalls will be illuminated in blue to represent the thin blue line of law enforcement.

Moore’s photo is featured on the center rock labeled “Honor.” Engraved alongside the photo is “father, husband, friend, brother, protector, son.”

The K27 Memorial is complete and hundreds of people are in downtown Coeur d’Alene for the dedication ceremony, in honor of Sergeant Greg Moore who was killed in the line of duty just 3 years ago. pic.twitter.com/QDI6vapnPj — Evan Noorani (@KREM2Evan) May 15, 2018

The ceremony began at 4:30 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes. It began with a flyover by two Coeur d'Alene helicopters and followed with a series of speeches by police officers and the widow of Moore, Lindy Moore.

“For the rest of our lives our family will come here and remember him. The love, the laughter, the lessons, the way he lived for others,” Lindy said to a crowd gathered in front of the memorial. “This memorial will help us carry on Greg’s legacy and give our children a place to bring their children one day.”

Moore, who was a 16-year veteran of the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, was shot and killed in an altercation with Johnathan Daniel Renfro. After approaching Renfro in the early hours of May 5, 2015, reports indicate that Moore had reached for Renfro’s arm just as Renfro pulled the trigger of a stolen pistol he had hidden in his jacket.

Renfro, who was 26 years old at the time of the shooting, was later convicted of first-degree murder and was given the death sentence.

© 2018 KREM