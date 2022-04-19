Local non-profit combatting hygiene poverty in the community needs donations

Project Beauty Share has received national notoriety for helping people who are fighting hygiene poverty, but now they need the community's help.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Project Beauty Share provides personal hygiene, cosmetics and beauty products to non-profit organizations in the community. However, the increase in inflation is causing the nonprofit to suffer from a scarcity of basic products.

Inflation is causing a rise in the cost of nearly everything, from cars to basic products like toothpaste and feminine hygiene products. The rise is also exposing a major problem with hygiene poverty, which is when a person is unable to buy things like shampoo, soap and grooming products.

"Last year, we donated 85,000 pounds of product valued at nearly $3 million that went into the community," Julie Farley, Project Beauty Share funder, said. "So the issue right now is that we are serving more individuals, more people with less product, because the need is so great, right now."

Farley works around the clock to make sure that people don't have to choose between buying food and buying personal hygiene products.

The organization takes the donations they receive from manufacturers and the general public and gives them to other non-profits like shelters.

"The most in-demand item or items right now are the personal hygiene, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and you know, with the supply chain issues, they're a little bit harder to come by," Farley said.

The rise in consumer goods is making nearly everyone rethink their spending habits.

"It's not that they're necessarily giving less, they're thinking about it twice," Farley said.

Last month the organization posted an urgent call-out on its social media asking for donations and within days the reorganization received more than 70 boxes of products from community members.



"In the last year, slowly, you know, our shelves are a little bit lighter, we have some agencies that normally come twice a month are now only able to come once a month," Farley said.

But as the cost for just about everything continues to rise and more people are in need of their services, it's getting more difficult to keep up with the demand.

"I believe that project beauty share exists, to be able to help ease the pain of the crisis that many families are going through right now," Farley said. "These are the items that we take for granted every day that we use, that the women and families that we're serving, are so appreciative of."