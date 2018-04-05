COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho Gives has surpassed their goal for this year of raising $1.5 million in one day of statewide charitable giving.

Each year, people across the Gem State donate to various organizations on one 24-hour day of giving on May 3. The event happened all day online and at events around the area.

At last check, Idaho Gives raised more than $1.5 million on Thursday.

We did it Idaho! $1.5 million for brilliant nonprofits that make our state so strong! There's still an hour left so keep on giving to make this year even more amazing! https://t.co/UsjMuyNfEf #IdahoGives pic.twitter.com/GAA7xpxbdV — IdahoGives (@IdahoGives) May 4, 2018

Last year, Idaho Gives raised nearly $1.4 million for Idaho non-profits statewide.

KREM and our sister station KTVB, among other organizations, were sponsors of the event this year.

