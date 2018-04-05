COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho Gives has surpassed their goal for this year of raising $1.5 million in one day of statewide charitable giving.
Each year, people across the Gem State donate to various organizations on one 24-hour day of giving on May 3. The event happened all day online and at events around the area.
At last check, Idaho Gives raised more than $1.5 million on Thursday.
Last year, Idaho Gives raised nearly $1.4 million for Idaho non-profits statewide.
PREVIOUS: Idaho statewide day of giving happening May 3
Last year, Idaho Gives raised nearly $1.4 million for Idaho non-profits statewide, exceeding their goal of $1.2 million. This year, their goal was to surpass $1.5 million.
KREM and our sister station KTVB, among other organizations, were sponsors of the event this year.