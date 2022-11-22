Additional resources to get a Thanksgiving meal in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive raises enough money to provide 11,000 Thanksgiving meals to local families.
We know the need is greater and not everyone was able to come to the distribution event.
Second Harvest has provided a list of additional resources for families seeking a Thanksgiving meal this year (Call or check the website of the agency providing the resource to ensure that the activity listed has not changed):
COMMUNITY DINNER, GROWING NEIGHBORS: Tuesday, November 22: 5:30 p.m.
Shadle Park Presbyterian Church, 5508 N Alberta St, (509) 327-5522 (sit down)
FRIENDSGIVING FEAST: Wednesday, November 23: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Mid-City-Concerns,1222 W. Second - for members, (509) 747-3257
OTIS ORCHARDS ADVENTIST: Wednesday, November 23: 11 a.m.
4308 N. Harvard Rd., 842-2355 – boxed Thanksgiving dinners
GREATER SPOKANE MEALS ON WHEELS: Wednesday, November 23: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Silver Café, 509-924-6976
At the following locations:
- Airway Heights 13520 W. 6th St., Airway Heights
- Appleway Court, 223 S. Farr Rd., Spokane Valley
- Clareview Senior Living, 4827 S. Palouse Hwy, Spokane
- Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland, Spokane
- Hillyard Senior Center, 4001 N. Cook, Spokane
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 500 Stone St. Spokane
- Opportunity Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley
- Spangle Service Club, 165 N. Main St., Spangle
- Spokane Valley Senior Center, 2426 N. Discovery Rd., Spokane Valley
- St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 602 E. 6th St., Deer Park
SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER: Wednesday, November 23: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
3151 E. 27th, (509) 535-0803 - Distribution $12 for members, $15 for non-members
CUP OF COOL WATER: Wednesday, November 23: 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.
1106 W. 2nd, 747- 6686 (Ages 14-25)
CITY GATE: Wednesday, November 23: 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.
170 S. Madison, 455- 9670 Free sit-down meal for 30 at a time
UNION GOSPEL MISSION: Wednesday, November 23: 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.
Men’s Facility, 1224 E. Trent, 509-535- 8510 Men’s Shelter Thanksgiving style meal, - (seating and to-go)
BLESSINGS UNDER THE BRIDGE: Wednesday, November 23: 6 p.m.
I-90 overpass, 4th and Division, 294- 7265to go or seated)
UNION GOSPEL MISSION: Wednesday, November 23: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
1224 E. Trent, 509-535-8510
FEED MEDICAL LAKE: Thursday, November 24: 2:00 p.m.
St. John Lutheran, 233 S. Hallet, (509) 714-1150 For Turkey, RSVP and share a side dish for 4.
SALVATION ARMY: Thursday, November 24: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
in person (in the gym) 222 E Indiana Ave., (509) 325-6821x2122
FEED CHENEY: Monday, November 28: 5:30 p.m.
615 4th St, Cheney, seated
* Covid Restricts apply or may vary
