Heart Health

It’s about knowing that things will get better and taking care of your heart now so that you can get back to the things and the people you love. Taking care of your heart during COVID comes with challenges—but we want to encourage people to connect with their heart. Reach out to your doctor if needed, but more importantly learn and know your numbers. Remember to do things that bring you peace and joy. Small acts of self-care like knowing your numbers, taking walks, and healthier eating will help your heart! Because, if you take care of your heart now it will there for you and your loved ones in the future.