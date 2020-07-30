Tom's BBQ Forecast: Grilled Tri-Tip

Throw on your best BBQ apron, grab your favorite seasoning, and get grilling outside in this great summer weather.
Ingredients
- 1 whole tri-tip, about 2 pounds
- 3 tablespoons beef rub of your choice (Trying “Miley Q” All-Purpose Rub & Seasoning tonight. This is available at Rosauers and Super One)
Preparation
- Trim silver skin. The meat may have a thick layer of fat, some of which can be sliced off, but keep a good amount to help baste meat.
- Sprinkle meat with rub and massage lightly all over. Cover and refrigerate at least an hour or as long as overnight. Remove from refrigerator an hour before cooking.
- Prepare charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to high. Place roast on grill and sear one side well, 6 to 8 minutes, checking for flare-ups. Turn the roast and sear other side for about the same time. Then lower gas to medium-high or move the meat to a cooler part of the charcoal grill.
- Turn meat again and cook another 8 to 10 minutes. Flip and cook again. A 2-pound roast will require about 20 to 25 minutes total cooking time. The roast is ready when an instant-read thermometer reaches 130 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the meat.
- Rest roast on a cutting board 10 to 20 minutes. Slice against the grain. The roast is shaped like a boomerang, so either cut it in half at the center of the angle, or slice against the grain on one side, turn the roast and slice against the grain on the other side.