Second Harvest partnering with Google to fight hunger in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest Inland Northwest is partnering with Google to deliver meals to residents in need.

Second Harvest Inland Northwest partnered with Google and Feeding America to deliver meals to senior citizens in need in Spokane County this holiday season. Google’s contribution will support long-term technology solutions that will allow Second Harvest to scale to get more donations.

According to a report by Second Harvest, every day across the Inland Northwest, there are more than 227,000 people experiencing food insecurity as food banks face a donation decline and food costs have risen. In Spokane County, 12% of residents and 17% of children are experiencing food insecurity.

“Food is health. Consistent access to nutritious food is a part of how we protect kids from getting sick while ensuring they have the fuel they need to learn, grow, and play,” Washington State Representative Marcus Riccelli said in a statement.

According to Google data, local searches for “Donate food near me” have increased by +940% in the past five years, with general searches on Google for Washington state food bank donations increasing by 100%.

That's why Second Harvest Inland Northwest is focused on getting more donated food and funds to serve people facing hunger during these challenging times. Second Harvest Inland Northwest will also receive donated Search Ads to connect people looking for help with resources, provide avenues for others to give back and drive food security awareness nationwide.

“Partners like Google.org make it possible for Second Harvest to get food to where it’s needed most throughout the Inland Northwest,” Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest Inland Northwest said. “We’re grateful that Google’s generosity will help many of them avoid making the unthinkable choice to cut back on the food they need.”

For more information about Second Harvest Inland Northwest, visit www.2-harvest.org. If you would like to be a volunteer, the Second Harvest has many volunteer opportunities. You can visit 2-harvest.org/volunteer to learn more.

