Get free pancakes and support a good cause

The Month of Giving kicked off in February and will end on Tuesday, March 1, with IHOP National Pancake Day.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready to enjoy a breakfast favorite and help make a difference as Spokane IHOP locations prep for National Pancake Day.

Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital partnered with IHOP for its Month of Giving to collect donations for local children’s hospitals.

The Month of Giving kicked off in February and will end on Tuesday, March 1, with IHOP National Pancake Day.

“For the past 16 years, IHOP has celebrated its own national holiday, National Pancake Day, a one-day, in-restaurant event where guests enjoy a free Short Stack together under IHOP's blue roof,” Kieran Donahue, IHOP chief marketing officer, said.

Guests can donate to IHOP restaurants by rounding up to the nearest dollar with the change going to the charity, purchasing wall tags in restaurants for a $1 donation, or by adding a donation while ordering online via ihop.com.

People can visit any of the IHOP restaurants on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for IHOP National Pancake Day to receive a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and support Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

“Our Month of Giving event has an important purpose as every dollar raised during IHOP’s National Pancake Day campaign stays local and supports the nearest children’s hospital associated with the charity partners," Donahue said.

Every dollar raised from the IHOP’s fundraiser campaigns will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities, including Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.