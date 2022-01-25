Tattoo artist holds fundraiser to benefit Arlington wildlife center

Dung Ngo is raising money for the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington is celebrating more than 40 years of caring for injured and orphaned animals.

Executive Director Suzanne West says the pandemic has brought out the best in donors.

“We’ve had people contact us and say they are going to give us their stimulus check,” she said.

The sanctuary cares for about 3,000 animals a year, according to West.

“All species of birds and mammals and that works out to about 135 species, annually," she said.

From the bear cub who lost its mother to the red-tailed hawk being fed by a tube, the staff is caring for wildlife seven days a week. Some are rehabilitated and eventually released while others like “Freedom,” the “educational bald eagle,” are permanent residents and serve as ambassadors for the sanctuary to educate the public about conservancy and the challenges wildlife face.

A unique fundraiser is underway and was organized by a local architect and artist, Dung Ngo. His Instagram is @Architattoo. Ngo is known for his work as a tattoo artist.

After 5 years in the industry, Ngo says he is celebrating by giving back to the community and his love for wildlife.

“I went from having no customers to having a waiting list of up to two years,” he said.

Ngo setup a GoFundMe and says he’s offering free tattoos for a donation to Sarvey Wildlife Care Center. Ngo says many of his clients ask for tattoos of animals and he hears stories about how much animals mean to his customers.