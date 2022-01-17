Eastern Washington universities celebrate MLK Jr. Day with virtual event

Gonzaga, Whitworth and Eastern Washington came together to showcase local fine arts and think about how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream is being remembered today.

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID cancelled the Martin Luther King Jr. march and rally for the second year in Spokane. Instead, local organizations celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in different ways online.

Gonzaga, Whitworth and Eastern Washington universities came together for an MLK Day collaboration event that included spoken word, singing, dancing and guest speakers. One of those speakers was Freda Gandy, executive director for the Spokane Martin Luther King Jr. community center.

She reminded attendees of the center's purpose and why Dr. King's life philosophies should be celebrated more than just one day a year.

She acknowledged how this year's celebrations weren't ideal, but it didn't completely erase the space to honor Dr. King.

"Normally, we will all be packed into the community center, 3,000 deep, rallying and honoring Dr. King the way we do every year," Gandy said. "Due to COVID, we’re not doing that this year, but we are still making space to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.”