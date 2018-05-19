SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of people visited Spokanimal on Friday morning to hang out with KREM 2 and some cats up for adoption as part of our "Coffee with the Cats" event.

Spokanimal has nearly 300 cats that need homes. Some are at the shelter and some are in foster care, but they are all looking for their fur-ever family.

The shelter said the event was good for helping to socialize the cats.

If you would like to look into adoption or fostering, you can check out Spokanimal's website here.

© 2018 KREM