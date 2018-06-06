SPOKANE, Wash. – The final numbers are in for the annual KREM 2 Diaper Drive!

Between cash donations, corporate sponsors, and bag sales the 10th Annual KREM 2 Diaper Drive raised 4,950 bags. This equates to approximately 250,000 diapers. It will help thousands of families at the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery!

RELATED: KREM 2 celebrates 10 years of Vanessa Behan Diaper Drive

Thank you to everyone who donated and to those who came out to a record-breaking luncheon for the nursery on Tuesday! More than 1,100 people gathered to raise money for the nursery.

Check back in next May to see how you can help!

© 2018 KREM