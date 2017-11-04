There are always those ‘stand-out’ companies in regards to community engagement.

These are companies with a strong corporate mission of community involvement and the actions to back up that mission. Companies that Care is an effort on the behalf of KREM 2 to highlight those companies and make sure you know the places of business that support your local community.

We are excited to present an Inland Northwest company that consistently supports the people of this area. Avista Utilities is often the first to write a check to a cause but the support goes far beyond financial. The company and its employees immerse themselves in the highest area of needs. On any given day, you will likely see an Avista employee mentoring at local schools. The company also consistently supports non-profits throughout the region. Avista helps with the Salvation Army’s Back-to-School Backpack Drive, United Way, March of Dimes March for Babies, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, and Habitat for Humanity.