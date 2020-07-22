Companies that Care

Findlay Auto in Post Falls has consistently supported a variety of non-profit organizations in our region for many years.

Some of the events and organizations that Findlay Auto supports are:

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Coeur d’Alene, also held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

Holidays and Heroes: With shopping lists ready, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and firefighters were paired with specially-selected local children to go shopping at Walmart stores to purchase Christmas gifts for their family members. Other volunteer shoppers secretly chose gifts for the children.

Kootenai County Fairgrounds PRCA Rodeo – Our sponsorship of the Findlay Arena provided the help that the Kootenai County Fairgrounds needed to make necessary upgrades last year, including making the bathrooms ADA compliant. This year they are installing new arena lights.