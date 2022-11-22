Candlelight prayer circle to be held for Michael Vaughan on Wednesday

The prayer circle is one of the ways the community is coming together for the family of the missing Fruitland boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho — It's been 10 days since police began searching a home in Fruitland as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Michael "Monkey" Vaughan. The 6-year-old went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.

While the community waits for updates on the search, a community Facebook group has scheduled a candlelight prayer circle for Michael and his family on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. in the gazebo at Fruitland Community Park.

Organizers ask that you bring a candle as they pray for Michael, his family, law enforcement, search and rescue, and others who are close to the case.

"We were sitting at home the other day and I just looked at my husband I said you know what, Thanksgiving is coming up, we still don't really have any answers as to what's going on with the Wondra home and what's going on there, I think we should just do a prayer circle," Brooke Amber, one of the organizers of the prayer circle said. "And at the end of the day it's all I really know that we have to do. You know, we can't go down there and demand answers, we're not going to get answers any faster than they're going to release them, we're not going to have justice any sooner than we would all like to see it happen. So at the end of the day, all we have is prayer."

Members of the community Facebook group have held other events to support the family, like a candlelight vigil before Christmas last year, and a motorcycle ride.

Friends of the Vaughan family also have set up an Amazon Holiday Wish List and a meal train.

The community Facebook group and the Find Michael Vaughan website have more information about ways to support the family.

"We have been pleasantly surprised by the way the Fruitland community, Ontario, Payette, all the surrounding areas - and then across the country and across the world come together to just even share words of encouragement if they can't do anything else," Amber said. "So it's been very humbling to see the amount of people come forward and help this family in one way, shape, or form."

A card or note for the family is also welcome. They can be sent to KTVB, and KTVB's Maggie O'Mara will make sure the family gets them. Mail a card or note to:

The Vaughan Family

c/o KTVB

5407 W. Fairview Ave.

Boise, ID 83706

Over the weekend, Michael's family sent a statement to KTVB's O'Mara:

“We are so appreciative of the support of our community, Michael’s community. Prayers and well wishes are felt, and the warm meals are a major comfort. We are truly overwhelmed by the love and support coming in from everyone. Please keep Michael in your prayers as we wait for Law Enforcement to bring him home.”

As for where the investigation stands, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff told KTVB he doesn't expect any updates on the case until after they finish searching the house, which will likely be Monday. As of Nov. 22, police have not revealed what, if anything, they have found.

Huff also said they have a lot more work to do over the coming days.

Sarah Wondra, a woman living at that house, has been arrested. Her status conference has been reset for the morning of Friday, Dec. 23.

The candlelight prayer circle will take place Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. MT at Fruitland Community Park. It will also be streamed on the community Facebook page.

Watch more Local News: