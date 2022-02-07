Coeur d’Alene seeks residents' input to shape 20-year plan

Envision Coeur d’Alene is calling on residents to attend the two meetings and offer input for the city 2022-2042 Comprehensive Plan and voice their opinions.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two meetings to offer input for the city of Coeur d'Alene 2022-2042 Comprehensive Plan are coming up, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"Over the course of the last 27-plus months, thousands of locals from all walks of life came together to provide their thoughts, ideas, and sentiments on what their vision of Coeur d’Alene should be over the next 20 years," according to a press release.

Envision CDA is calling on people to attend the meetings and voice their opinions: Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Library Community Room; and 6 p.m. Feb. 15, City Council, also in the Community Room.

"Our leaders need to hear from you," the release said.

The Envision Coeur d’Alene project is a public engagement effort to shape growth and identify priorities for the future of Coeur d’Alene. It will result in a Comprehensive Plan for the city and a vision and a separate implementation plan for CDA 2030.

The city is ready to finalize the comprehensive plan portion of the effort, the release said.

"The Envision Coeur d’Alene project has been a major collaboration with CDA 2030 and our consultants at MIG to engage the public to validate the community’s future vision and identify priority action items," the release said.

The resulting 2022-2042 Comprehensive Plan is a state mandated 20-year guidance document that creates a framework for future Coeur d’Alene policies, code amendments and priority action items.