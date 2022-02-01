City of Moscow asking for the public's vote on new playground equipment for Milton Arthur Park

People have until Feb. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. to submit their vote for one of the seven playground designs for the park.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The City of Moscow Parks and Recreation Commission is asking the community for their vote in selecting their favorite playground equipment for Milton Arthur Park.

People can vote for one of the seven proposed designs that are on display at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center (HIRC), located at 1724 East F St, in Moscow, or online at the City of Moscow website.

Each of the playground equipment options has different colors and playground areas including small dome climbers, spinners, swings, and slides for small kids. The playground also includes an accessible path.

People have until Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. PST time to submit their vote. Results of the public voting will be used for consideration by the Parks and Recreation Commission on February 24, 2022.

The Parks and Recreation Commission will then recommend a final proposed design to City Council for their consideration in a formal public meeting in March.

For more information, contact Park and Facilities Manager David Schott, at 208-883-7098 or by email at dschott@ci.moscow.id.us.

