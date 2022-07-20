Christmas in July fundraiser happening tonight

The fundraiser is a way to raise money for the annual Holidays and Heroes Event happening in the holiday season.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SPCO) will be hosting their Christmas in July fundraiser as part of their Holidays and Heroes event.

The fundraiser will take place at Hops n Drops Restaurant in the Spokane Valley Mall from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. 20% of sales from Hops n Drops will be donated to this year's Holidays and Heroes event.

“Holidays and Heroes allows us to connect with children and their families who are in need of food and gifts for Christmas," Mark Gregory, Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal said in a written statement. "This interaction provides a fun way to spend time and get to know the youngsters about staying in school, away from drugs, and out of trouble while showing them that Deputies are here and willing to help.”

On the day of the Holidays and Heroes event, children will be picked up by SPCO patrol cars for a day full of activities, including shopping and meeting Santa for lunch. At the end of the day, they are gifted a basket with at least one complete holiday meal, fruit, milk, juice, healthy snacks, canned food, vegetables, and other goods.

Holidays and Heroes is a community event that’s been run for over 20 years and costs approximately $10,000 each year.

“Holidays and Heroes reminds us all we should help those in need and be positive role models while giving back to our community," Gregory said. “It is only possible with your help and the support of our local business.”

