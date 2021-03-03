'Charity Madness': KREM anchors compete to give $1,000 to charity

Official Rules

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the KREM 2 Charity Madness Giveaway is open to eligible non-profits in Washington and Idaho who are registered as a 501c3 at the time of entry. People can ‘like’ a page to vote for favorite non-profit established by the Facebook page owner. All participants are KREM 2 employees at the time that contest begins and will be responsible for the content of their FB page.

3. How to Enter. Charity Madness runs from March 8- April 5, 2021.

Voting for the Charity Madness Giveaway will begin at 12:01am March 8th and end at 11:59pm April 5th(All times Pacific). How voting works: Each participant will identify an eligible designated charity at the beginning of the contest. You can visit the page of designated KREM 2 participants to ‘like’ their page. The charity associated with the most ‘likes’ each week in each selected bracket matchup will advance to the next round. In the event of tie, the winner will be selected in a random drawing from among the tied charities. At the end, charity specified by the person with the most ‘likes’ will win a $1,000.00 grant. All grants must meet TEGNA Foundation grantmaking guidelines and are subject to final approval by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors.

4. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winning charity will be notified on or about April 5th. If Winner does not confirm acceptance of prize within 48 hours of notification, Sponsor may select a substitute winner.

5. Participation. Sponsor (KREM 2) reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Charity Madness Giveaway as solely determined by Sponsor.

6. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. Sponsor may modify, suspend, or terminate the KREM 2 Charity Madness Giveaway at any time, for any reason.

7. Sponsor. The KREM 2 Charity Madness Giveaway is sponsored by KREM. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winner and all other aspects of shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the KREM 2 Charity Madness Giveaway. For a list of winners, or a copy of these rules you can contact KREM 2 after May 5, 2021.