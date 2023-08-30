GoFund Me organized for man killed in Gray Fire

Carl Grub, 86, was tragically killed in the Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake. Now, his family is seeking donations to support his ranch.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The man who was killed in the Gray Fire in Medical Lake now has an active GoFund Me with the goal of supporting his ranch.

Carl Grub, 86, was tragically killed in the Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake. He was one of the founders of the Jensen Memorial Youth Ranch in Medical Lake. While many in Medical Lake are deeply saddened by the loss, the community and his family are determined to continue his legacy at the Jensen Memorial Youth Ranch.

The GoFund Me, organized by Grub's nephew Michael Grub, has a $50,000 goal. All of the proceeds from the GoFund Me will go to the Jensen Memorial Youth Ranch.

"My Uncle Carl was a humble giant of the Medical Lake community who impacted countless lives positively," Michael Grub wrote on the GoFund Me. "This site is an opportunity for friends and family to honor his amazing life and support his legacy of helping others."

KREM 2 previously had the opportunity to speak with friends and family of Grub about who he was and how his actions forever impacted the Medical Lake community. The full interviews can be watched here.

To donate to Carl Grub's GoFund Me, click here.

