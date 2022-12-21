Boots Bakery asked to vacate current Main Ave. location after 10 years

After 10 years on Main Avenue, Boots Bakery received a letter from their landlord asking to vacate.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Boots Bakery, a vegan bakery in Spokane, announced Tuesday they will be moving locations after 10 years at their Main Avenue location.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, the bakery owners said they were being forced to move from their current location, sharing a letter from their landlord.

"We’re technically allowed to stay in our spot, but not allowed to make food." the post said. "This is obviously not an option (considering our rent is also increasing). After December 31st- we’re out."

After ten and a half years, we are being forced to move. I’ve waited on this announcement so we didn’t get booted... Posted by Boots Bakery & Lounge on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

KREM 2 spoke with Dan Spalding, the bakery's landlord, who said the bakery's lease for the last 10 years was for a coffee shop. He said the bakery has outgrown the space and that their growth has impacted other tenants in the building with parking and smells.

Spalding said he has been trying to find a solution with the bakery for six months but has been able to come to an agreement.

Boots Bakery will be closing their Main Avenue doors by Dec. 31, but said they have "some amazing options in place."

