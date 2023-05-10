First annual barn sale to benefit animal rescuers to be held in May

Dachshund Rescue NW and Dachshund Club of Spokane will be hosting the fun farm event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 20-21.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The first annual Barn Sale to benefit dogs and horse rescuers will be held near Spring Hill Grange in Spokane from May 20-21.

Dachshund Rescue NW and Dachshund Club of Spokane will be hosting the farm fun event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days near the Spring Hill Grange, located at 8717 N Brooks Road in Spokane.

People will find signs along the road to arrive at the right location.

Entrance to the event is $2 per person and only cash is accepted. Attendees will enjoy all the great tack, farm, pet items and household goods that were donated for sale. Several dog and horse rescues will also be at the event showing off their adoptable animals. Other animal rescuers and shelters are invited to attend and show off their adoptable animals.

Kiddie rides on horses will be available if the weather allows.

To find more information about both Dachshund Rescue NW and Tough Start Horse Rescue, visit their Facebook page here.

