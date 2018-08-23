Live Event Schedule - September 12 at Riverfront Park

5:00pm: Yappy Hour

6:00pm: Meet and Greet Spokanimal Dogs

6:30pm: KREM 2 News LIVE Show: Bark in the Park

7:00pm: Adoptions & Forever Friend Send-off

Yappy Hour is a social hour where your dogs are invited. Drinks can be purchased for the humans and bowls of water will be on-hand for our furry friends.

Shelter dogs from Spokanimal will be available for adoption at the event. The first 20 dogs will be available for no adoption fee. This is on a first come, first serve basis and adoptions are made at the discretion of Spokanimal.

Photo Contest

Submit a photo of your rescue dog below for a guest appearance at our live event by simply clicking "Add Your Own Submission".

The categories are:

Most Squished Face

Biggest Smile

Most Huggable

Winners will be selected by Spokanimal and notified on or around Monday, September 10. General rules are available using the link below the contest.

© 2018 KREM