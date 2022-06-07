Ashley House celebrating its expansion to Spokane

On Thursday, June 16, the non-profit will be celebrating the expansion of its Spokane facility at 4118 S. Cook.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ashley House Northwest will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of its program to Spokane.

Ashley House provides comprehensive cost-effective quality care to medically fragile children, teens and young adults in home-like settings. This includes children in transitional care, long-term care, respite care for families caring for their medically fragile children in their own homes and end-of-life care for children whose life expectancy is known to be limited.

The non-profit offers its services in Auburn, Kent, Olympia and other ancestral lands such as Puyallup, Suquamish and Stillaguamish, to mention others. The non-profit is expanding to Spokane and Shoreline.

"With deep gratitude to the indigenous people, nations and to the land itself, we recognize this is one small step toward honoring and uplifting the history of the people and present voices of those communities," Ashley House said on its website.

On Thursday, June 16, the non-profit will be celebrating the expansion of its Spokane facility at 4118 S. Cook. The event will be taking place at 4 p.m., and after the inauguration ceremony, an open house will be also hosted. The event will be offering guests the opportunity to tour the remodeled building and grounds and refreshments.