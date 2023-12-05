Showcasing Spokane’s unique AAPI cultures ahead of Heritage Day

Up With KREM's own Tim Pham will emcee the event at Riverfront Park!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Days will start on Friday and run through Saturday this weekend. There will be live performances, vendors, food, cultural exhibits and even a luau!

For more information on the event, click here.

On Friday, Up With KREM invited some groups to talk about the festivities and to perform ahead of their main performances this weekend.

Some of Spokane’s Japanese dancers joined Up With KREM to show off their Japanese Samba. The group also does some Japanese Folk and Festival Dancing as well. They will be out at Heritage Day and encourage visitors to join them in dancing!

Vocalist and rapper Anthony Shirahama aka Buddha Northwest was joined by Jermaine K. to talk about what it means to be a part of Heritage Days. Shirahama is a descendant of one of the Japanese American families who arrived in Spokane over 100 years ago and owned a business at Trent Alley.

He wrote a special song for the unveiling of the Historic Markers of Spokane's Chinatown & Trent Alley.

Chef Nicholas DeCaro talked about the inspiration he gets for his food and what it means to participate in Spokane's Heritage Days. He is the owner of Island Style Bbq Foodtruck. The Luau & Fire-Knife show was his dream and idea to provide an authentic Islander experience for Spokane.

