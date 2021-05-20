Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the Inland Northwest

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated every year in the month of May. We're putting the spotlight on AAPI community members.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Asian and Pacific Islander Americans make up about 6% of the U.S. population. That's more than 20 million people. Not only that, but the ancestral roots of AAPI people represent more than 50% of the world.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated every year in the month of May. It's celebrated in May to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad. The nearly 2 thousand mile stretch of tracks was completed on May 10 in 1869.

It was the first continuous railroad line to cross North America and the majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese Immigrants.

These are the counties included under the category of Asian American and Pacific Islander. There are a total of 48 countries within Asia, including China, India, the Philippines, Russia, Iran and many more. The regions of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia are sub-regions of Oceania. Polynesia is made up of more than 1000 islands scattered over the central and southern pacific ocean. They are also included in May's heritage month celebration.

KREM 2 is highlighting AAPI members in our community. Here are some of our favorite local businesses, restaurants and events you should check out in the Inland Northwest.

Spokane Chinese Association

The Spokane Chinese Association is a nonprofit with the goal of united people of Chinese culture in Spokane. They are hosting an AAPI Heritage Day on Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at West Lawn Plaza at Centerplace.

The event is an opportunity for people to experience Chinese culture without having to travel to China, an option that hasn't been available due to the coronavirus pandemic. Activities like learning to write names in Mandarin and picking up pees with chopsticks will be available as well as prepackaged food. They are asking participants to wear masks and stay socially distanced.

The president, Weiling Zhu, joined the Up with KREM team. She taught them the best way to use chopsticks and how to write the word 'blessing' in Mandarin. She even wrote the anchors names in Mandarin and told them their meaning.

Learning how to use chopsticks like a pro:





Learning how to write in Mandarin:

Learning names in Mandarin:

Northwest Hula Company

The Northwest Hula Company is the only professional Hula dance entertainment company in Spokane with over 100 students learning Hula in camps and classes each year.

They taught Danamarie McNicholl how to hula and explained the meaning behind the movements. Danamarie then taught the other Up with KREM anchors what she learned on-air!

d'bali Asian Bistro

Mamma Jeanie Choi is an expert when it comes to Southeast Asian cuisine. She's the owner and chef at d'bali Asian Bistro. While the AAPI community includes many countries, d'bali includes a wide range of comfort food focused on Southeast Asia.

Inland Curry

Noreen Hiski is the chef and owner of Inland Curry. Her restaurant recently hosted a 'Show up for India' fundraiser inspired by Hiski's family that lives in India. They raised more than $12,000 in coronavirus relief for India.

She joined the Up with KREM team to explain what curry is and what it isn't.

WSU AAPI Student Center

Dominique Faga-autau is the Retention Counselor for the Asian-American & Pacific Islander Center at Washington State University. He told Up with KREM about what it's been like helping AAPI students feel connected, despite most conversations happening over Zoom.

Mangrove Cafe

Ratree Shadduck moved to the U.S. after meeting her husband in Thailand while he was in the air force. They now co-own Mangrove Cafe, a restaurant located inside a renovated Spokane Valley house! They serve a mix of flavors she's learned from living around the world including Thai cuisine and freshley-made baked goods.

Jamie Aquino with the Kitchen Engine