SPOKANE, Wash. – Second Harvest held their annual Taking a Bite out of Hunger event on Wednesday night.

Their goal was to raise as much money as possible for the food bank, with more than 1,100 people expected to attend.

This year is the 24th annual event, but if you weren’t able to make it to the event, you can donate here.

One in seven people in Spokane County face hunger issues, and 40 percent of those who depend on Second Harvest are children.

Second Harvest helps feed 55,000 people a week. They hoped to raise 1 million meals, or more than $200,000, on Wednesday.

