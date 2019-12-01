SANDPOINT, Idaho — A member of the Sandpoint community has organized a memorial site for the two-year-old boy who was killed in a house fire early Saturday morning.

The memorial is at Farmin park on 3rd Avenue between Oak Street and Main Street in Downtown Sandpoint.

At approximately 12:30 a.m Saturday morning, a 911 call reported a house fire at 620 E. Mountain View Drive in North Sandpoint, the city reported.

According to the Facebook post, the two adults in the house woke up to the flames and the house was already fully engulfed. After escaping out a second story window, they were able to call for help.

First responders from Selkirk Fire and Sandpoint Police arrived on the scene and were notified that a 2-year-old boy was still in the house and the adults had been unable to get to him due to the fire, the post said.

When firefighters were able to reach the boy, he was already dead in his upstairs bedroom.

An Idaho state fire marshal was on scene early Saturday morning to begin his investigation into the cause of the fire, according to the city.

The responding firefighters from Selkirk Fire also went through a critical incident debrief Saturday morning.

Further information will be released when it is available.

A candlelight vigil is being planned for the family and the community. The date and time are to be determined.