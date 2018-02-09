GRANT CO., Wash — According to the Grant County Sheriff's Department, the body of Michael Clark who went missing last month was found in the waters of Soap Lake on Friday.

Kayakers found Clark's body and notified authorities. Deputies recovered the body and Coroner Craig Morrison’s staff confirmed the body’s identity.

Sheriff's Deputies said, an autopsy conducted Saturday was inconclusive due to the condition of the remains, but no obvious signs of trauma were found.

Missing man Michael Clark's body found in Soap Lake https://t.co/v098hyZGsx — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) September 2, 2018

Clark’s remains have been returned to this family.

