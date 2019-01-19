PUYALLUP, Wash. — Nicole Aping's reasons to be anxious keep piling up, but the paychecks are not.

"We received one paycheck this month, and there is typically supposed to be two," said Aping.

Her family moved from Wisconsin to Washington this summer because of her husband's career in the Coast Guard. They've been trying to settle into a new home and routine in Puyallup.

"I just started a new job and haven't gotten that first paycheck yet," said Aping.

Due to the partial government shutdown, her husband is working five days a week without pay.

The shutdown is about to enter its fifth week. There are 800,000 federal employees feeling the impact, including members of the Coast Guard, the only branch of the U.S. Armed Forces that is not getting paid.

Nicole's husband has been looking for odd jobs on the weekends.

"He is going to clean off roofs. He's never done it before. He has no experience, but he's doing it tomorrow," said Aping.

This couple with four kids is doing what they can to keep up with expenses.

"We've been trying really hard to shield them from all this because my biggest thing is I don't want my kids to worry about adult problems," she said.

Their oldest, Autumn, 12, heard about it at school.

"She says what's going on with the shutdown? I heard something about the Coast Guard not being paid. Is dad not being paid? Of course that piqued the interest of the 10-year-old and the 6-year-old," Aping explained.

She says her kids, April, 10, and Ryder, 6, went running to their piggy banks and told her she could have their money.

"It is heartbreaking to be in that situation and see your kids be fearful of the unknown," she said.

She adds that men and women are putting their lives on the line every day because they are dedicated to the mission of the Coast Guard.

"There is a branch of the military not being paid, and there are federal workers who are not being paid. We are being used as a pawn in this political game, and it is not fair. It's people's livelihoods," said Aping.

She says she knows when the shutdown ends, her husband will receive backpay, but they have rent and bills to worry about in the meantime. Aping says they are okay this month, but if a paycheck does not come in on February 1, they will have a problem.