SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is making an announcement regarding homelessness on Thursday morning. It wants your contributions to contribute to real change.

Spokane city mayor David Condon will be discussing the “Give Real Change” and “Hope Works” campaigns Thursday morning. Since their launch, $15,000 have been raised for shelters and part-time employment for those struggling with homelessness.

The city wants these problems to keep their momentum as the summer months progress.

Condon said the programs are focused on giving services rather than money to panhandlers. For example, there are orange parking meters throughout the city where you can donate to end homelessness.

People who are panhandling may be suffering from addiction, Condon said. The city’s programs are focusing tax dollars toward addressing addiction and mental health issues.

“We talk about being a compassionate community and we are,” Condon said.

“Hope Works” is one of the programs available that “gives dignity through work,” Condon said. A social worker picks up homeless individuals who want a work experience and they then get paid a stipend for their work.

“It really helps them connect to the services they need most,” Condon added.

You can also call 211 if you are in need of help or 311 if you would like to give help.

Condon said the city has seen a significant reduction in chronic homelessness and a 21 percent reduction in veterans’ homelessness

“It really is these targeted programs to individuals that is the best way of dealing with these issues for someone who is at the lowest point of their life and very vulnerable. We want to make sure that they get the services they need,” Condon said.

