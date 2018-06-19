SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Council President and mayoral candidate Ben Stuckart is speaking out about border patrol agents' presence on Greyhound buses in Spokane.

Stuckart wrote a letter to Greyhound Lines, Inc. CEO Dave Leach and Greyhound’s senior legal Tricia Martinez on June 13. In that letter, he cites Title 18 – called Spokane’s Human Rights Law – of the Spokane Municipal code, which “prohibits discrimination.”

In the letter, Stuckart expressed his concern about Greyhound’s decision to allow Customs and Border Protection officials onto their buses at Spokane’s Intermodal Center. He says these efforts may violate Title 18 assurances of “equal participation…in public accommodations.”

An excerpt of the letter reads:

Over the past year, I have learned that Greyhound routinely grants CBP access to its passengers while at the Intermodal Center. The actions of CBP, both on the buses and in the Intermodal Center, have had a profound impact on some Spokane residents. Reports indicate that CBP may be unfairly targeting people of color, in part by making assumptions about their citizenship status. In other words, CBP may be engaging in racial profiling at the Intermodal Center.

Stuckart cites several examples, including one where CBP agents reportedly confronted a Latino family on a Greyhound bus at the Intermodal Center and asked, “Are you illegal?” and, “Do you have documents on you?”

In March, a Spokane resident traveling to Seattle on a Greyhound bus was reportedly questioned at the Intermodal Station, according to Stuckart’s letter. She said agents “only spent time questioning individuals that had darker skin or had an accent.”

Greyhound’s decision to allow CBP agents to access their passengers in Spokane can maintain “a fearful and hostile environment…for people of color in Spokane,” Stuckart wrote.

Stuckart also wrote that the American Civil Liberties Union has recently contended that Greyhound has a Fourth Amendment right to refuse consent to board its buses, though the company has publicly stated it is “required” to allow the agents onto its buses.

He concluded with this statement:

Greyhound has been a long-term tenant of Spokane’s Intermodal Center and I look forward to continuing that relationship. Spokane’s anti-discrimination ordinances mean little if the City of Spokane cannot ensure compliance with them on its own property, such as the Intermodal Center. I would like to set up a meeting to discuss this issue with you further and to understand whether you would consider alternative actions Greyhound can take to ensure that all people, regardless of their race or national origin, feel welcome in your buses and stations.

You can find a link to the full letter on the City of Spokane's website.

