SANDPOINT, Idaho — Early Saturday morning a house fire in Sandpoint left a two-year-old boy dead, according to the city’s Facebook page.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., a 911 call reported a house fire at 620 E. Mountain View Drive in North Sandpoint, the city reported.

According to the Facebook post, the two adults in the house woke up to the flames and the house was already fully engulfed. After escaping out a second story window, they were able to call for help.

First responders from Selkirk Fire and Sandpoint Police arrived on the scene and were notified that a 2-year-old boy was still in the house and the adults had been unable to get to him due to the fire, the post said.

When firefighters were able to reach the boy, he was already dead in his upstairs bedroom.

An Idaho state fire marshal was on scene early Saturday morning to begin his investigation into the cause of the fire, according to the city.

The responding firefighters from Selkirk Fire also went through a critical incident debrief Saturday morning.

Further information will be released when it is available.