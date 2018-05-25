A Northwest Helicopters chopper went down at Olympia Regional Airport in Thurston County Friday, according to the Tumwater Fire Department.

Two people were on board the helicopter at the time of the hard landing. One person was transported to the hospital, and the other was treated at the scene. A spokesperson for the City of Tumwater said their injuries are not life-threatening.

First responders initially said the helicopter was from Airlift Northwest.

Appears to be two people transported from helicopter accident at the Olympia Airport pic.twitter.com/lfwkIGAHeW — Tom Tedford (@TedfordKING5) May 25, 2018

“We saw the helicopter coming in and figured he was practicing or something. Shortly after that you just hear this, sound.” Taylor Runyan, who was near the scene of the incident, said. “You could hear something messing up; it didn’t sound like your normal helicopter.”

According to FAA records, the helicopter is used for agricultural and pest control.

The cause is currently unknown.

