A police department in Texas tweeted out a picture of a note they received from an elementary student this week where they were thanked for pulling the kid's mother over.

Love the (sometimes brutal) honesty of Elementary students. pic.twitter.com/siZ0I3RyTw — FULSHEAR POLICE (@FulshearPolice) May 22, 2018

A child from the small town of Fulshear, Texas thanked Fulshear Police for pulling their mom over because "she deserved it," the kid wrote. "She took my phone away and I did not like it."

We all know that one person who brags about how good of a driver they are. For this kid, it's their mom.

"She always brags about how good of a driver she is. And it just annoys me."

This elementary student looks to take every advantage of calling out their mom that they can.

The kid added, "It just annoys me how that one time she got pulled over because she did not have a sticker on her window and when she came back home and told me that I laughed.

"And I also remember that time when one of my moms back lights weren't working and she got pulled over."

This mother has quite the backseat driver on her hands.

