OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — UPDATE: Police said the AMBER alert was cancelled just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police in Ocean Shores issued an AMBER alert Tuesday for a child believed to be taken by his non-custodial father.

Thomas Cooper allegedly took the 5-year-old boy from his grandparents home during a heated argument, police said.

Cooper and the child left the home on Duck Lake Drive SE at about 10:30 a.m.

Cooper has a history of suicide attempts and threats as well as reported untreated mental health issues, police said.

Cooper is described as a 50-year-old white man with brown hair and eyes, 5'6'' and 165 pounds. The child, Timothy Cooper, is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, about 50 pounds. Police are working to get a photo of the boy.

They are believed to be in a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra with Washington license plate BQR9567. The SUV also has a trailer hitch.

Suspect believed to be in a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra with license plate BQR9667. This is not the exact vehicle.

Ocean Shores PD

If you see them, contact Ocean Shores police or dial 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.