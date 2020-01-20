BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video with this story originally aired on July, 3, 2019.

A lawmaker says Chicken Dinner Road in southwestern Idaho is a historic name and is opposed to an animal protection group's request to rename it.

Republican Rep. Scott Syme on Monday introduced a concurrent resolution urging fellow lawmakers to support the existing name.

Concurrent resolutions do not need the signature of the governor and don't have the force of law.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in July asked Caldwell officials to change the name to Chicken Road.

Syme says the original name stems from a 1930s resident famous for her chicken dinners who helped persuade then-Democratic Gov. C. Ben Ross to improve the road.

