Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted against the Goodlatte bill, a hardline immigration bill that was rejected by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

The bill was considered the more conservative of two bills that were scheduled for a vote Thursday. CBS News reported that the second bill, known as the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act, was pushed to Friday and could possibly be postponed again to next week.

McMorris Rodgers released a statement Thursday afternoon explaining her decision to vote against the Goodlatte bill, which was introduced to the House by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia.

“I’ve said all along that in any bill I wanted to see guaranteed border security funding, strong enforcement measures, and a long-term solution for DACA recipients. This bill did not accomplish these goals.,” she said.

McMorris Rodgers said she instead plans to vote for the second bill, which has been depicted as the compromise bill.

“This bill will fully secure the border, stop illegal immigration, close enforcement loopholes, end the threat of amnesty, and provide long-term certainty for DACA recipients,” she said. “It also contains stronger solutions to keep families together and stop children from being separated from their parents at the border.”

The Border Security and Immigration Reform Act authorizes $25 billion for a wall and border security.

It also addresses the separation of families at the border by requiring the Department of Homeland Security to maintain the care and custody of immigrants who have crossed the border illegally and to keep them with their children while any charge of illegal crossing is pending. It also calls for the funding of DHS family residential centers.

© 2018 KREM