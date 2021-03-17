Man accused of stealing car with 5-year-old girl inside arrested in Tukwila

Carlos Coto is accused of stealing a food delivery driver's car in Renton last month with the man's daughter still inside. She was found safe hours later.

The Washington State Patrol said troopers on Tuesday arrested Carlos Coto, who is accused of stealing a food delivery drivers' car in Renton with a 5-year-old girl still inside.

Coto is being held without bail at the King County Correctional Facility on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

On Feb. 24, police say that Coto took a car parked at the Safeway parking lot at 200 South 3rd Street, while the driver was making a delivery. The delivery drivers' daughter was still in the car, triggering an AMBER Alert.

According to police, Coto drove the car for 5 miles before ditching it in SeaTac near a chiropractor's office, where it was spotted by a patient.