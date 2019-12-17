BURIEN, Wash. — At least 11 people were hurt after a van involved in shoplifting crashed into a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien after 9 p.m. Monday.

The King County Sheriff's Office said three of the victims were critically injured, including a 2-year-old child who was struck while in a stroller inside the store.

Witnesses told KING 5 dozens of shoppers were inside the Ross store, which was open late for holiday shopping.

Deputies said the incident started at 9:15 p.m. with a shoplifting incident. A woman was allegedly shoplifting from Ross when she ran out of the store and into the passenger seat of the van.

The van then sped off, circled back for an unknown reason, hit a parked car that was unoccupied, then crashed into the store, making it past the registers.

The 51-year-old male driver, was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired by drugs. The female was arrested for the alleged shoplifting and an outstanding warrant.

The King County Sheriff's Office listed the critically hurt victims as the 2-year-old child, a 41-year-old man, and a person in their 30s.