Photos show smoke from a brush fire as a game is played at Avista Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — A small brush fire broke out near Avista Stadium, Friday night.

The fire was reported in the area 4200 E Sprague Ave around 6:50 p.m. initial reports from fire crews were the fire was the size of a large truck.

Smoke from the fire was seen by spectators of the Spokane Indians game verses the Tri-City Dust devils. Posts to Facebook show dark smoke over the stands.