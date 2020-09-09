Bridgeport homeowner watch flames in fear

As thousands of acres continue to burn, multiple structures have already been lost in the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill Fire.

For more than 100 years, there’s been a home in Bridgeport that has stood through every element imagined.

The recent flames from the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill Fire are something the owner has ever seen though.

The sounds are something they’ve never heard before. Just yards away, fire burning the entire hillside.

“Look it’s gone clear over there.” All that Darlene Caldwell can do is watch and hope for the best.

“And it could’ve been stopped but there’s no helicopters. There’s no anything,” said Caldwell.

Everywhere she looks there’s ash falling from the sky and smoke is filling the air.

Her backyard has become a rapid inferno destroying ecosystems and everything in its way.

“The neighbor up the road had a beautiful log home and it’s gone. Their log home, the barn on the other canyon is wiped totally out and they can’t find their horses. Their cows are here at my place.”

For hours, Caldwell and her family were left wondering if their home would be next.

She’s already seen her cousin’s property destroyed because of this fire.

Her 99-year-old father had to evacuate his property before that was engulfed with flames.

What made things worse was a closed road that she’s been trying to resolve for months. The county shut it down to replace it with another option but that slowed firefighters down.>

”If they could’ve got here, they would have got to my cousins house and those people with the log home and the other things,” explained Caldwell. “They would’ve all had their stuff.”

During some of the most frightening moments of her life, help finally arrived.

Fire crews from Benton County and Pasco came to assist and keep a line around her home.

Now she’s just hoping the damage doesn’t continue to spread. On top of the fire, the fields she uses to feed her cattle may be severely impacted.